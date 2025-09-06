Community Feedback Needed For Roadway Safety In Calaveras County

Backed up traffic in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCSO photo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County is reaching out to the public to help identify high collision areas, provide proven solutions, and plan for implementation of ways to improve roadway safety in the county.

The county is developing a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP) to improve roadway safety and reduce serious injury crashes for all road users. It was initiated by the county and is funded by the USDOT SS4A grant program. The goal is to identify and address roadway safety concerns throughout the county while providing a plan for reducing roadway fatalities and serious injuries by including strategies to improve safety as well as a framework for implementing them.

The District 2 Virtual Community Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at this link: https://tinyurl.com/2ytkvbk3

The county provided these details regarding the development of the plan: