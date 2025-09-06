Sonora Remains Undefeated

Sonora Wildcats soundly defeat the Antelope Titans -- Photo taken by Nick Stuart View Photos

Written by Nick Stuart

The Sonora Wildcats delivered a convincing 62-14 win over the visiting Antelope Titans this Friday night. The contest started in a close match with both sides scoring a touchdown. The Wildcats scored on a quarterback keeper from Eli Ingalls, while the Titans managed to connect on a long pass downfield for a quick score to tie the game. A turnover quickly after the next kick set what would become a pattern for the rest of the game, with Antelope turning the ball over four times and Sonora capitalizing on the mistakes with quick scores. Brody Speer caught a pitch and rushed for 60 yds to return the lead to Sonora. Then scoring runs from Cash Byington and Tommy Sutton gave Sonora a 27-7 lead before Antelope was able to score again on another missed pass coverage by the Wildcats’ defense. Still in the first quarter, Sutton, Byington, and Ingalls all managed to pour on the points with rushing touchdowns. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 42-14 in favor of the Wildcats. Sutton left the field near the end of the quarter with an injury.

The pace of the second quarter slowed down as Sonora marched down the field on a seven-minute drive that saw Dallas Lattin bring the score up to 48-14. The Wildcats kept the Titans from scoring in the second quarter and entered halftime with a solid lead and a running clock.

In the second half, both teams brought in some of their depth players, and Colton Gibson and Boco both scored additional rushing touchdowns, bringing the final score to 62-14. The player of the game was Samuel Alderman. Next week, the Wildcats return to the road to face off against Turlock.

In other football action, Calaveras High lost to Ripon Christian, 38 to 21. The Summerville Bears (1-1) had a bye week and will play Hiram Johnson at home next week. Bret Hart also had a bye and will face El Camino next week.