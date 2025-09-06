Update: Nearly 3,000 Without Power This Morning In Mariposa County

Power outage in Mariposa County—PGE map View Photo

Update at 8:12 a.m.: The lights are back on for nearly 3,000 PG&E customers in Mariposa County who woke up to no electricity this morning. The outage began just before 5 a.m., stretching from Coulterville through Catheys Valley. It impacted 2,841 customers along Highways 49 and 140. The utility reports that crews identified damaged sections and made the necessary repairs to safely turn the power back on just before 8 a.m.

