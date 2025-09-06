TCU September Lightning Complex Fire Community Meeting Tonight

Damage impacts in Chinese Camp - CAL OES Image View Photo

Sonora, CA – The community will get an update on fire suppression efforts for the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire tonight.

CAL Fire, Unified Incident Commanders, and Tuolumne County officials will be hosting a community meeting to discuss the fire’s current situation and take questions from attendees regarding the blaze. The operational overview briefing will highlight the current actions that firefighters are taking for fire suppression, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore.

The meeting is being held at the Sonora High School Auditorium, located at 430 N. Washington Street/Highway 49 in Sonora. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. tonight, Saturday, September 6, 2025.