Containment Climbs For TCU September Lightning Complex Fire

TCU September Lightning Complex Fire—CAL Fire map View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – CAL Fire reports this morning that the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire’s acreage is holding at 13,966, while the containment has climbed overnight from 28% to 42% this morning.

In total, 95 structures have been destroyed and seven have been damaged. Additionally, one firefighter has been injured, with no details regarding their condition being released. Incident Command reports that suppression efforts and increasing humidity have resulted in no new fire growth overnight.

Today, personnel will resume their frontal attack on the fire in an attempt to broaden and enhance control lines, as well as assess prospects for suppression control in certain sections of the flames. Some of the flames are burning on steep, mountainous terrain.

For the Calaveras County 2-7 Fire, all evacuation orders have been reduced to evacuation warnings. The evacuation alerts will continue in effect until further notice. CAL Fire asks evacuees to please use caution when returning home following an evacuation and to “keep an eye out for any risks.” Damage Inspection Teams (DINS) continue to evaluate all places where structures have been damaged, with CAL Fire noting that “totals will change as the teams assess the damaged region.”

Below are the current conditions for the TCU September Lighting Complex:

1-1 Fire: 5 acres, 100% Contained

1-2 Fire: 40 acres – 100% Contained

1-3 Fire: 95 acres – 100% Contained

2-1 Fire: 0.35 acres, 50% Contained

2-2 Fire: 3,462 acres, 100% Contained

2-3 Fire: 294 acres – 50% Contained/Copper Cove Ct at Obyrnes Ferry Rd, Copperopolis

2-4 Fire: 47 acres, 100% Contained

2-5 Fire: 0.01 acres -100% Contained

2-6 Fire: 0.25 acres – 50% Contained

2-7 Fire: 606 acres – 50% Contained

2-8 Fire: 1,332 acres- 50% Contained

4-5 Fire: 3.2 acres – 80% Contained/McCormick Meadows, South of Arnold

5-1 Fire: 0.01 acres, 100% Contained

5-2 Fire: 2.8 acres – 100 % Contained/Lyons Bald Mountain Rd, Sonora

5-3 Fire: 0.01 acres, 100% Contained

5-4 Fire: 0.01 acres, 100% Contained

6-2 Fire: 1,025 acres – 60% Contained

6-3 Fire: 1 acre – 100% Contained

6-4 Fire: 0.01 acres, 100% Contained

6-5 Fire: 7,037 acres – 10%

6-6 Fire: 15 acres – 100% Contained

Evacuation Information: (Click here for evacuation map.)

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation Orders issued for the following zones:

6-5 Fire

All of Chinese Camp Town

Six Bit Ranch Road

Six Bit Gulch Road

Red Hill Road

J-59 to Old Don Pedro Road

Don Pedro Dam Road

Old Don Pedro Dam Road

Menkee Hess Road

Both sides of Highway 120 from Chinese Camp to Highway 120 Bridge

Rojo

Shawmut Road

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation Warnings issued for the following zones:

2-7 Fire

CCU-133-F, CCU-134-B, CCU-134-E, CCU-133-E, CCU-133-D, CCU-134-A, CCU-134-D, CCU-134-C, CCU-134-F, CCU-134-G, CCU-143-B

6-5 Fire

All Areas from Bell Mooney & Jacksonville Road

West to Highway 49 and Highway 108 South to Old Jacksonville Road

All areas/roads from Highway 108 South to Sims Road between Highway 120 and Highway 49

Enterprise Drive

High-Tech Drive

All roads/areas between J59 to Highway 120, from Highway 108 East to Sims Road

Sims Road

Friendship Hill Road

Silver Fox Court

Evacuation Shelters

Tuolumne County:

Sonora Senior Center

540 Greenley Road

Sonora, CA 95370

Road Closures

Highway 49 at Sims Road and 120 at Sims Road

Sims Road between Highway 49 and 120 is now open

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

Engines

174

Water Tenders

50

Helicopters

8

Dozers

24

Hand Crews

55

Other

4

Total Personnel

2094