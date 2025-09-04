Update: Fire Engine Rollover Crash On Highway 49

Update at 8:54 am: The CHP reports that “minor injuries” have been reported in relation to the fire engine rollover crash on Highway 49. There will be an extensive cleanup effort this morning. There is currently one-way traffic control in place.

Original story posted at 8:24 am: Angels Camp, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 49 near Frogtown Road in Angels Camp.

The CHP indicates that a CAL Fire engine has reportedly rolled over. It is blocking a portion of Highway 49. An ambulance has been requested. Travel with caution in the area. No additional information is immediately available.