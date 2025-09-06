Overnight Fire Destroys Hanger At PML Airport

CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo View Photo

Groveland, CA – An overnight blaze destroyed a hangar at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport and threatened other structures.

The fire broke out around 11:36 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, in a hangar at 21239 Jimmersall Lane, which is within the airport grounds located at 20960 Elderberry Way in Groveland. CAL Fire TCU spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, a hangar was completely engulfed in flames, which were also threatening another hangar and a nearby home.

Crews were able to stop the forward spread in about an hour, with none of the flames reaching nearby vegetation. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.