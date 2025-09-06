Family Displaced After Fire Rips Through RVs

Fellow Fire that destroyed two RVs in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County—Calaveras Consolidated Fire photo View Photo

Jenny Lind, CA – A family was displaced after flames ripped through two RVs and ignited some nearby vegetation in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County yesterday afternoon.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire firefighters and CAL Fire responded to a report of a structure fire, named the Fellow Fire, just after 2 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2025, in the 11600 block of Odd Fellows Street, near Jenny Lind Road and Milton Road, southeast of Highway 26. Once on the scene, firefighters found two fully involved RV fires that had spread to vegetation nearby.

Fire crews were able to stop the forward progress of the grass fire at 0.31 acres within minutes of their arrival. However, the flames destroyed both RVs.

The Red Cross is assisting a family of four living on the property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.