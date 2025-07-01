Human Remains Found In Jamestown House Fire

House fire in Jamestown where human remains were found View Photo

Jamestown, CA— The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has updated Clarke Broadcasting that human remains were found in Monday evening’s (6/30) house fire in Jamestown.

“During an investigation following the fire, human remains were discovered inside of the burned home,” advised sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian, adding, “Due to the fire, positive identification of the victim is pending further forensic investigation by the coroner, and cause of death is pending an autopsy.”

We asked Boujikian whether the death was being considered suspicious or a homicide. She responded, “Nothing suspicious. The deceased was a victim of the house fire.”

We reported here last evening that fire resources were called to a structure fire that spread to about an acre of vegetation around 5:14 p.m. at 18093 Main Street, with a thick black plume of smoke showing in the sky. Although there were no evacuations in the area, more than 1,000 PG&E customers lost electricity, and roads were closed, forcing traffic to be diverted from the downtown area until firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze, just after 6 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials gave this timeline for their response to the house fire:

“Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a fire near the area of Main Street near Donovan Street in Jamestown. Deputies responded with emergency lights and sirens.

Upon arrival, there was a structure on fire. Firefighters quickly engaged the fire, and there were no evacuation orders or warnings needed for neighboring properties. Deputies on scene assisted with road closures while fire personnel worked to extinguish the fire.”

What ignited the fire remains under investigation by CAL Fire.