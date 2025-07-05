A Second T.C. Department Head Resigns This Week

Sonora, CA— The Tuolumne County Community Development Director is resigning, making her the second county department head to step down this week.

Quincy Yaley, who took the role in November 2019, as reported here, announced her departure yesterday (7/4), effective September 23, 2025. County leaders noted that Yaley has “served the county with dedication, leading the Community Development Department.”

In her resignation letter to Tuolumne County Board Chair Jaron Brandon and Acting County Administrative Officer Roger Root, which was shared publicly, she stated, “One of my proudest accomplishments is the team I built within the Community Development Department. The staff are talented, principled, and dedicated to serving the community. I have full confidence that they will continue to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism and care. Serving Tuolumne County has been an honor.”

County officials recognized Yaley’s dedication and leadership, noting her contributions to progress in planning, permitting, and community engagement efforts. They emphasized that her focus on team development will positively impact the department and the wider community for years to come.

“The county is grateful for Quincy Yaley’s years of service and leadership,” said officials. “Her contributions to the organization and community are appreciated, and we wish her continued success in all future endeavors.”

Yaley’s announcement follows a performance review conducted in a closed session by the board of supervisors last month. This comes four days after Tuolumne County’s Director of Library and Recreation Services, Eric Aitken, resigned on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, also after that review, as reported here. The county will now begin the process of finding Yaley’s replacement, with a focus on securing long-term leadership for the Community Development Department.