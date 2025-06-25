Mother Lode Fair Weekend Events

There are many events planned for this weekend June 28th and 29th, 2025.

The Mother Lode Fair opens this Thursday with the theme “Starry Nights & Carnival Lights!” Gate admission includes the arena events. The ATV & Moto Rodeo is Friday at 6 PM and the Truck & Tractor Pulls are Saturday at 6 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. There will be Carnival Rides, the Junior Livestock Auction, food, beverages, and vendors. Free trolley service is available from the Junction Shopping Center.

Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MYACT) summer camp for Future Writers and Producers (FWAP) is performing “There’s Something Wrong in Candyland” this weekend as detailed here.

Join the San Andreas Rotary for Fireworks over New Hogan Lake on Saturday. Tickets are $60 for a covered area with tables and chairs, patriotic music, a steak dinner and ice cream. There will be raffle items, silent auctions and more.

A Community Debate will be held at the Aronos Club in Sonora from 2 to 3:30 PM. The debate topic is “Should Government Prioritize the Economy or the Environment?” details on how to sign up are in the event listing here.

The Ladies Auxiliary of Cedar Ridge and Cedar Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. are hosting the Annual BBQ Saturday from 2 to 6pm as detailed here.

High Country friends of the Tuolumne County Libraries are having their annual book sale and membership event Saturday as detailed here.

The Tuolumne County Amateur Radio and Electronics Society (TCARES) will be joining other Amateur Radio operators (Hams) across the county in an annual radio contest. This year the event will be held in Pinecrest on old Strawberry Road as detailed in the event listing here.

Sunday Guitarist Johnny Valdez is the featured artist with the Columbia Big Band held at Columbia College’s Dogwood Forum. The concert is free and will showcase the music of Santana played by the 20-member Columbia Kicks Big Band, led by Rod Harris. Organizers encourage attendees to get there early as detailed in the event listing here.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up the Twain Harte Summer Concert Series is this Saturday from 6-8 PM at Eproson Park. The featured band is Zero Gravity, a Rock/Country band.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf every weekend through October 12.

Fourth Wall Entertainment is preforming “Shakespearience: Superstition & Macbeth“ two plays will be performed by the same cast with “Superstition” on Friday and both “Superstition” and “Macbeth” on Saturday at the Metropolitan in San Andreas through June 28.

This is the last weekend for Murphys Creek Theater’s performance of “True West” a darkly comedic American drama.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park with Deborah Olguin providing the musical entertainment this week.

This Friday is the first Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Angels Camp Museum. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday will feature The Essentials, a Rock band.

Mother Lode Christian School has opened registration for Soccer Shots Summer Camp. The week of classes is a fun intro-to-soccer experience for ages 3 to 8 as detailed here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open. The restaurant of the month for June is Emberz. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.