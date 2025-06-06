Outhouse Racing Returns To Twain Harte

Twain Harte, CA — The 9th Annual Royal Flush Outhouse Races returns to Twain Harte this Saturday, June 7th, to crown a winner of fastest outhouse.

According to Terry Northcutt of the Twain Harte Rotary, weigh-in and registration starts at 8 AM. There will be shuttle service provided by Black Oak Casino from the Twain Harte Village Shopping area to Eproson Park. The event is located by the Baseball Field which, for the event, is renamed “Flushing Downs.” There will be shaded areas for spectators to watch and, in addition to the racing, there will be plenty of venders of food and crafts. The Tuolumne County K9s will also be at the event.

The “Parade of Pots” will be led by local boy scouts, beginning at 9 AM. This year there will be a more patriotic flare including a reading of “I am the flag” and a live performance of the National Anthem. During the day, there will be Tot Pot races and other activities for both children and adults.

Outhouse racing teams consist of a driver (or rider) and two pushers and starts with the bang of gunshot. Harold T. Bucksnort with his trusty shotgun “Old Bess” is traveling from Virginia City, Nevada to be the official starter for each race. Races will occur throughout the day until a winner is crowned during an afternoon ceremony. The winner gets a entry to the World Final Championship Outhouse Races in Virginia City, Nevada. The Virginia City Championship is held in October.

This year, in addition to general racing, there will be a head-to-head competition between first responders. The Tuolumne County Sheriff Department will drive the “Arrest Room” helmed by Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez, and it will be racing against the Twain Harte Fire Fighters.

Last minute entries are accepted. For more information call 408-858-7961 or 209-481-5790.

The unique annual race was first held in 2014 and is organized to raise money for the Twain Harte Volunteer Fire Department and the Twain Harte Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Last year the event contributed to the purchase of an automated external defibrillator (AED), a medical device designed to analyze a heart’s rhythm and deliver an electric shock to restore the heart rhythm to normal.

Race rules and outhouse specifications are located on www.twainhartecsd.com, the event listing is here.