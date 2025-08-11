Trump: August Is National Shooting Sports Month

Donald Trump - White House Image View Photo

President Trump issued a Statement regarding National Shooting Sports Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“From the earliest days of our great national story, hunters, fishers, sportsmen, and gun owners have carried forth a storied legacy of recreation and competition, proudly embodying our timeless principles of liberty, responsibility, and self-reliance. This National Shooting Sports Month, my Administration honors these cherished American traditions—and we pledge to keep them alive and flourishing for generations to come.

Since the ratification of the Second Amendment in 1791, shooting sports have instilled the values of focus, discipline, and confidence in our citizens—connecting generations, binding together communities, and reminding us of the freedoms that define our Republic. Sports like hunting and fishing also provide a glimpse into the beauties of God’s creation and allow countless Americans to experience the splendors of the great outdoors. For as long as I am President, the Federal Government will abide by the premise that the God-given right to bear arms shall not be infringed.

This National Shooting Sports Month, we honor the generations of sportsmen who have carried forward our traditions of marksmanship, responsibility, outdoorsmanship, and freedom. We encourage every citizen to promote a culture of firearm safety. And above all, we recommit to the eternal truth that our constitutional rights do not come from the hands of government, but from the hands of Almighty God.”

