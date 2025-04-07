Tuolumne County Sheriff Has New K9 Team

K9 Ares and Deputy Shouse -- TCSO photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — a new K9 team has joined the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office; the pair recently graduated from their 8-week handler course.

Deputy Shouse and K9 Deputy Ares. During the course, K9 Ares successfully received certification in narcotics detection and various patrol functions, including suspect apprehension, building searches, and tracking.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the K9 program,” sheriff’s officials. “Your generosity makes assembling and sustaining these valuable teams possible, and for that, we are grateful.”

K9 Ares and Deputy Shouse are already on the streets, patrolling the county.