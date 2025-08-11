Nearly 1,000 Calaveras PG&E Customers Lose Power

Calaveras Power Outage View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A power outage that started at around 10 o’clock Sunday evening for 924 Calaveras County PG&E customers is anticipated to be restored at around noon today.

PG&E reports that it was an unplanned outage, and the company is evaluating the electrical system to identify the damaged sections and make necessary repairs.

The outage is impacting parts of Angels Camp, Douglas Flat, the outskirts of Murphys, and Sheep Ranch. PG&E crews are in the area.

In Angels Camp, it is impacting the area around Tryon Court, Depot Road, Highway 4, Foothill Village Drive, Stelte Court, and Moose Trail Road. In Murphys, the outage is impacting parts of, but not limited to, Pennsylvania Gulch Road, Cemetery Lane, Smith Road, Fair Oaks Lane, Six Mile Road, Roaring Camp Road, Coyote Drive, Woodland Drive, Chardonnay Court, Cabernet Court, Vineyard Terrace Court, and Skunk Ranch Road.