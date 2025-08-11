Update: Fire Threatens Structure On Phoenix Lake Road

Update at 6:03 p.m.: The fire’s forward progress has been stopped, with the latest size estimate at a little over an acre. Crews will remain on scene mopping up. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Update at 5:43 p.m.: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office is requesting people avoid the area of Phoenix Lake Road and Deon Drive so as not to interfere with emergency responders. Good progress is continuing to be made with the fire, with some resources being released from the scene.

Original post at 5:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire, named the Deon Fire, which is located at 20400 Phoenix Lake Road. The fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread, with multiple structures threatened, and is estimated to be 1-2 acres in size. Good progress is being made, with some potential still for spot fires. At this time, no evacuation orders or warnings are in effect for this fire; however, residents are advised to remain vigilant and leave if they feel unsafe.