More Caltrans Work Added This Week

Sonora, CA – Caltrans has added two more cone zones to this week’s work roster; one will wreak 15-minute delays along Highway 12.

The abovementioned quarter-hour traffic wait is in store for motorists this Friday, when a crew will be paving on Highway 12 between a half-mile east of Double Springs Road and Central Hill Road from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Along Highway 26, through Wednesday, drainage work between Olive Orchard and Silver Rapids roads may also bring backups, albeit, brief ones of just a few minutes.

Remember, a stretch of Highway 132 in the La Grange area is closed through Saturday morning, due to major repairs, as reported here.

