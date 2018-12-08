Spot Fires Continue To Threaten Further Intrusion of Feguson Fire Into Yosemite

Ferguson Fire firing operations along Highway 41 Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — As the containment continues to inch up in the Ferguson Fire burning in Mariposa County, spot fires remain a constant threat to Yosemite National Park.

The fire’s containment is up a percent to 83-percent and the acreage is estimated at 95,947.

Incident Command reports crews are working non-stop to reinforce containment lines to ensure the fire does not spread into the Yosemite Valley. Firing operations were completed yesterday to Elephant Rock, which is about 1 1/2 miles west of the Tunnel View. There are sprinkler systems in place at the base of the rock to prevent fire spotting beyond the cut hand line. Containment increased on the service road leading to Badger Pass as ground crews were able to stay on top of spot fires and quickly extinguish them when sparked. Those efforts will continue today with crews reinforcing the hand line from Badger Pass northwest to Wawona Road.

Hand crews and engines will also be patrolling today along the burnout operation areas on Wawona Road looking for hot spots outside the containment line, which threaten retaining the fire’s perimeter. Helicopters have been a key weapon by spotting the rouge flames and directing ground crews to these spot fires for quick containment, according to fire officials.

Meanwhile, in the fire’s burn scar left behind, backhauling crews are picking up discarded equipment, tools and hose used in the suppression efforts. In fact, they have already collected over 200 miles of hose was used on the blaze to be reused battling the next fire.

Resources assigned to the blaze include: 1,142 personnel, 180 water tenders, 9 helicopters, 14 crews, 9 dozers and 17 mulchers.

As reported earlier, Yosemite National Park announced main attractions will reopen next week (click here) and other recreation areas are opening this weekend, click here.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.