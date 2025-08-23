Bears Open With A Loss

Summerville Bears lose to Ripon Christian Knight -- View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

Last night, the Summerville Bears had a rough game in Ripon. For most of the game, turnovers and penalties gave the Ripon Christian Knights great field position, and they were able to capitalize on it by scoring five touchdowns and topping the Bears 35 to 21 to garner the victory.

The Bears were able to keep the score close with three big plays. The first was a 56-yard pass from Bryce Leveroos to Luke Larson that took the Bears to the 12-yard line and eventually a 1-yard TD run by Leveroos. The second was a 42-yard off-tackle dash by Leveroos for his second TD. The third was a 90-yard kickoff return by Orlando Lopez, who broke tackles and weaved his way down the field to reach the zone.

For his fine running and passing yardage, Bryce Leveroos earned the Player of the Game, while Luke Larson had the Hot Hit of the Game. Next Friday, the Bears will host Denair in another pre-league game. Bears football will air live all season on 93.5 KKBN and Wildcats football on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

In other action, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs got a win on their home turf to beat the Delhi Hawks, 35-7. The Calaveras Redhawks hosted Bradshaw Christian Pride but came up just short as they lost 20-21.