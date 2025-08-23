Wildcats Open With A Win

Sonora Wildcats beat Oakdale Mustangs -- Photo by Zeb Drivdahl View Photo

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats opened their season with a convincing 32-14 win over the Oakdale Mustangs, the 103rd matchup between the two teams.

The offseason rust was on display early as both offenses traded three-and-outs to open the game. On their second possession, the Mustangs’ offense found its footing, using a variety of heavy sets and interior runs to move the ball steadily down the field. Oakdale finished the drive with the first points of the night, an 8-yard outside run for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead. The Sonora offense found its footing on its next drive, converting a number of first downs before stalling at the Mustang 21-yard line. New kicker Rigo Estrella nailed a 38-yard field goal from the left hash to put the Wildcats on the board.

The Mustangs converted a pair of first downs on their next drive before facing a 4th and short yardage near midfield. Lemar Vaughn stepped up big time on the play for Sonora, delivering the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game to stonewall the play and force a turnover on downs. The Wildcat offense quickly found itself faced with a 3rd and long and elected to air it out. Eli Ingalls threw a long ball downfield to Steven Morfoot in good coverage, but excellent concentration from Morfoot allowed him to pry the ball away from the Mustang defender for a 42-yard score. The touchdown energized the Wildcats, who closed out the half riding high.

Sonora received the opening kickoff and leaned into the momentum from the end of the first half. Big receptions from Brody Speer and Steven Morfoot got the Wildcats down to the goal line, where an Ingalls keeper got it in for the touchdown and a 17-7 lead. From there, it was all Sonora, as Tommy Sutton and Cash Byington both scored touchdowns to put the game away for the Wildcats. Next Friday is another away game where the Wildcats will take on Livingston.

Steven Morfoot earned Chicken Ranch Casino player of the game honors for his stellar defensive play and touchdown reception that sparked the Wildcat rally. Lemar Vaughn delivered the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the game for his 4th down stop.

In other action, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs got a win on their home turf to beat the Delhi Hawks, 35-7. The Calaveras Redhawks hosted Bradshaw Christian Pride but came up just short as they lost 20-21.