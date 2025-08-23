Informational Meeting To Update Home Hardening Project

Map of the project area—TCOES View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – An informational meeting next week will update a home hardening project in Tuolumne County.

The project area is in the Ponderosa Hills and Mira Monte area of the county. This federally funded award offers financial assistance for regionally administered projects to build resiliency in particularly vulnerable communities in high-risk wildfire zones. According to Tuolumne County OES officials, the initiative makes use of current best practices and policy guidelines from state and local authorities to reduce the danger of embers igniting when wildfire approaches and enters the wildlands-urban interface (WUI). Qualified applicants may be eligible for financial support under project criteria to engage in controlled modifications to structures and defensible space on their property.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services is hosting the meeting on the Home Hardening Project Grant for the area. On hand to update the California Wildfire Mitigation Grant Program (CWMP) Project Area will be representatives from the county, CAL Fire, and Cal OES. They will give an update, identify requirements for opting into the program, and walk through the application process, while also answering attendees’ questions regarding the project.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26th, at 6 p.m. at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center, located at 18241 Bay Ave in Tuolumne. For additional information or questions, call the OES main line at 209-533-6395 or click here.