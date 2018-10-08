Ferguson Fire Acreage Grows

Ferguson Fire hand crews Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — The acreage edged up slightly and the containment held steady through the night on the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County.

This morning it is 95,444 acres and 80-percent contained. Over 1,500 firefighters remain assigned this morning, but the number will likely continue to drop over the coming days and weeks. There are 104 water tenders, 14 helicopters, 14 crews and 17 dozers. Over the coming days crews will continue to work on burning containment lines along Wawona Road in the Grouse Creek drainage.

Yosemite Valley is expected to remain closed to visitors through this weekend. However, park staff and residents were allowed to return on Wednesday. Highway 120 is open through Yosemite, but there is no access to the valley. Highway 140 is closed east of the entrance gate and Wawona Road is only open to locals going to and from their residences.

