Minimal Fire Activity Overnight In Donnell Fire

Tuolumne County: A calmer night for crews battling the Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest, but it is not expected to stay that way as the flames are on a path towards two landmarks.

The fire’s size grew by 955 acres to 27,769 and the containment remained 20-percent. Unified Command will hold a community meeting to update the public regarding the fire’s activity and fire suppression efforts. It is Monday, August 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Word of Life Church located at 24630 Highway 108 in Mi-Wuk Village.

Crews continue to work on structure protection ahead of the fire as it slowly creeps in an easterly direction at Kennedy Meadows and northeasterly leaving its barren burn scar behind in the Disaster Creek area. Incident Command reports that efforts to protect the Bennett Juniper are encouraging as firefighters are making headway cutting hand and dozer line across Eagle Drainage.

A drop in the temperature coupled with a rise in humidity today will make it ripe for a fuels driven not wind driven blaze, according to fire officials, who adds that with the landscape so low on fuel moistures, spotting is a concern.

Mop up and hazard tree removal will continue in green pockets between structures along Highway 108. Wildland Fire Fighting crews camping out in the remote areas of the fire will continue working on the south side of Spicer Reservoir in Carson-Iceberg Wilderness.

135 structures have been destroyed and 220 remain threatened. Resources assigned to the blaze include: 10 hand crews, 5 helicopters, 47 engines, 5 dozers, 9 water tenders. Incident Command reports that more hotshot crews are heading to the scene, but admit more resources are needed, as reported here Saturday.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows (all residences and campgrounds) as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area. Advisory evacuations are in the Mill Creek area.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.