Donnell Fire Containment Hike And Acreage Spike

Donnell Fire fire crews using retardant Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell fire has grown nearly 3,000 acres overnight but the containment grew to 14 percent. Incident Command spokesperson Maria Benech shares, “We’re excited to have more crews on and very excited that the containment percentage is up to 14-percent. A lot of that is along north Clark Fork Road where they got that buttoned up. So that’s exciting to see for us.”

Structural protection remains a priority for fire fighters along the Highway 108 corridor and 5N01/Eagle Meadow Road. Benech notes one area of concern, “The flames are about a mile or less from Kennedy Meadows. There is protection around that area, which is certainly a structure that we are going to work very hard to protect. They’re taking steps right now to make sure that everything is treated that can be treated so when and if the fire gets to that location the structure is safe.”

Another worry is the Red Flag Warning that remains in effect until 11 p.m. tonight. “We will be checking for hotspot and spot fires. There could be increased smoke in the area so air quality could be bad for surrounding communities like Sonora.”

However, the lifting of the inversion layer will allow air support to fly throughout the day supporting engines and hand crews on the ground, which have grown to 730 personnel. “We actually were fortunate, we got a couple more hand crews in,” relays Benech. “They’re really focused on the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness west end and that north end Disaster Creek drainage area. These are back country crews that are going to fight that fire in the wilderness area and help us button up those two ends.”

As reported here yesterday, helicopters are able to refuel quickly thanks to a retardant mixing and distribution station set up at the Leland High Sierra Snowplay park.

A mix up in the count made for a good surprise as the number of main structures destroyed actually went down by one from 55 to 54. Benech explains, “We had a little confusion with the cabin count. There was a cabin that was in our records but it actually wasn’t there because it had already burned down in the past. So, that’s why we corrected that number because that cabin was not destroyed in this fire.” 81 outbuildings have been destroyed and 220 structures remain threatened.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows (all residences and campgrounds) as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area. Advisory evacuations remain in the Mill Creek area.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.