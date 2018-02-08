Update: Stretch Of Highway 120 Closed Due To Ferguson Fire

Update at 8:10am: The Ferguson Fire grew 5,722 acres overnight and is estimated to be 68,610 acres and 39-percent contained.

A spot fire on the northern end of the blaze put off heavy smoke and resulted in the current closure of Highway 120 near Big Oak Flat Road in the vicinity park’s entrance. A high pressure system is weakening and expected to bring hotter and drier conditions over the coming days, which could increase fire activity. Areas of Yosemite National Park that are currently closed are expected to remain closed through the weekend. The only road open to Yosemite National Park is the other end of Highway 120 via the Lee Vining area.

Crews were also busy last night containing spot fires in the Big Creek area that resulted in precautionary evacuation advisories issued for the Wawona area.

Original Story Posted at 6:15am: Yosemite, CA — The CHP reports this morning that Highway 120 is closed at Big Oak Flat Road near the Yosemite National Park entrance.

It is specifically impacting eastbound traffic, so you cannot enter the park.

Back-firing operations are planned over the coming days in the Pilot Ridge area to slow the fire’s spread near the Tuolumne County line, so more heavy smoke is expected. The Ferguson Fire is estimated to be 63,798 acres and it is 39-percent contained. A revised size estimate, and additional related information, will be released following the incident command team’s morning briefing at base camp. To view the earlier details posted about the fire, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.