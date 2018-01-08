Update: Ferguson Fire Acreage Hike And Containment Jumps

Update at 7:50 a.m.: Incident Command advises that increased smoke is expected today and the next several days due to continuing back firing operations to help strengthen containment lines.

The high pressure system above the fire is weakening, which will result in warmer and drier conditions, according to fire officials, who add that lower wind speeds and the lifting of the inversion layer by midday will create taller smoke columns in the skies.

On the burn scar today, Forest Service Natural Resource Specialists will be surveying the western side of the fire to assess areas that will require repair and mitigation once the flames are out.

Resources battling the blaze include 3,558 personnel, 203 engines, 43 water tenders, 14 helicopters, 95 crews, 5 masticators (Mulch machines) and 62 dozers.

Update at 6:30 a.m.: The Ferguson Fire flames jumped by 4,809 acres overnight to 62,883 and the containment has climbed to 39-percent. Further details on the blaze including firefighters injured and extended Yosemite closures are below.

Original post at 5:30 a.m.: Mariposa, CA — Air and ground crews continue to make good progress on the flames but two additional firefighters have been injured while Yosemite has extended closures in the park that include Hetch Hetchy.

Two additional firefighters have been injured, one on Monday night and the other yesterday morning, bringing the total to nine, but their injuries and conditions have not yet been released.

Some advisory evacuations have been lifted in the Ponderosa Basin and East Westfall Road. Tuesday the fire grew by just 228 acres to 58,074 acres and holding at 33-percent containment.

Yosemite National Park officials were forced to extend closures for a second time due to heavy smoke and continued fire suppression efforts in Yosemite Valley and other areas including Hetch Hetchy, as reported here yesterday. The areas were to reopen on Friday (August 3rd) but instead park officials will assess the situation on Sunday (August5th) then make a decision. The Yosemite Valley was scheduled to reopen on Friday but that date has been pushed to Sunday. Instead, park officials will continue to assess conditions and reevaluate all closures on Sunday.

