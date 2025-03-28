Vacant Dealership Lot Sparks Inquiry

Vacant lot at closed Sonora Sam CDJR dealership on Mono Way -- Photo Tracey Petersen View Photos

Sonora, CA— After several calls and emails from the public regarding the closure of the Sonora Sam CDJR dealership, Clarke Broadcasting went to the business and found an empty lot with a closure message on the door.

The note thanks customers for their business over the years, stating, “We regret to inform you; we are officially closed in the sales department effective 01/24/2025.”

The message goes on to say there will not be any future repairs and purchases in the service and parts department, as it is also closed. The pictures in the image box show that all signage and vehicles have been removed from the business.

The dealership has gone through several owners after Mother Lode Motors closed. Vincent Porter purchased the dealership in October 2015, and it opened in March 2016, as reported here. A short time later, the dealership closed with no explanation. Brand new vehicles were left parked at the dealership, as noted by an earlier story on a DUI crash involving one of those vehicles in September 2017. In October 2018, as reported here, the owner of the Lodi Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, Leonard Harrington, bought the business.

The note on the door ended with this phone number, (209) 288-3185, to call with any questions. However, that is the number to the closed dealership office, which rings busy, leaving us unable to leave a message for a call-back response.