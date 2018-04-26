End Of April Events

Several events are happening today and many are planned for this weekend in Sonora and the Mother Lode.

The first ever Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair is being held in the John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, today (Thursday) April 26th from 3 to 6 PM. JoLyn Miller, spokesperson for the Volunteer Fair, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” as detailed here. Audio of the interview is here.

As detailed in the news story here Columbia College is graduating Fire Academy students tonight. Also tonight the Tuolumne Democratic Central Committee is sponsoring a candidates’ fair at the Sonora Opera Hall beginning at 6pm. The group has invited registered Democratic candidates for local, state and federal offices to participate.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Million Dollar Quartet in Columbia at the Fallon House. Driving Miss Daisy opens at Black Bart Theater in Murphys and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be performed at Calaveras High School.

Friday is a Local Author Book Fair, he Mother Lode Relief and Assistance Golf Tournament at Mountain Springs, and the Country Cowboy Church’s 6th Annual Mission Team Yard Sale. The yard sale begins at 8am and continues on Saturday as well top end items (no early birds.) More Friday events are listed here.

Saturday is Sonora’s Annual Sping Festival. From 11:00 am until 4:00 pm downtown will host venders, live music and BBQ tri-tip at the Volunteer Fire Museum. There will be a petting zoo of baby farm animals and a Bug Zoo. The Tuolumne County Recreation Department will be in Court House Park with games for kids, and the Opera Hall will host an assortment of entertaining performances. A few side streets will be closed, a map of where activities are happening is here. The Sonora United Methodist Church will offer free root-beer floats and Historic Building tours.

At the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Saturday is the ICES 34th Annual Children and Babies Fair with activities, games, arts and crafts for kids. Free entertainment by Kevin Axtell, Juggler Extraordinaire, Magician Bill Devon-Hutcheon, and the Balloon Belles.

Saturday in Twain Harte is the Who Let The Dogs Out Parade. Dress up your dog, registration starts at 10am and the parade thru Downtown Twain Harte begins at 11am. There is a $5 fee for entry which goes to benefit local dog causes.

Early Saturday morning at Murphys Communtiy Park is the Mind Matters Run/Walk/for Autism Awareness -7th Annual Off the Beaten Path event. Find more details here. Also early Saturday Support Calaveras Firefighters at the 2nd Annual Stop, Drop & Run 5K with 16 chalenging obstacles. Details are in the event calendar here.

Calaveras Master Gardeners are hosting a Plant Sale & Open Garden in San Andreas. The 2nd annual Wildflower Walk at the Ranch, sponsored by Tuolumne County Land Trust is this Saturday, hikes and tours will be led by local experts with an emphasis on plants, biology, geology, and history. Details are here, there is also a Heron Point Hike and Railtown 1897 is offering Wildflower Train Rides.

The full list of Saturday events is here.

Sunday the Humane Society of Tuolumne County will host the Tails of Two Kitties Spring Brunch at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Details are here. Sunday make reservations for the Aronos Club’s Come to Tea with Beauty and Me. They will have assorted teas a buffett luncheon, live entertainment, raffles and prizes. Costumes encouraged but not required.