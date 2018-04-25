Volunteer Fair: Matching People With Service Groups

Mother Lode Fairgrounds Enlarge

The first ever Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair will be held at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, on Thursday April 26th from 3 to 6 PM.

JoLyn Miller, spokesperson for the Volunteer Fair, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Around seventy service/volunteer organizations will be participating at the completely free event in the John Muir Building.

The public will be able to find out what each organization is all about, what they do and what their needs are. There will be plenty of pamphlets, brochures and other items handed out.

Miller is a member of the Leadership Tuolumne County Class LTC of 2018. This Fair is a service project of that class.

“April is National Volunteer Month and after seeing so many volunteer organizations in Tuolumne County, we decided to put this Fair on as a class,” said Miller. “We think that people will want to see the large number of local organizations all in one spot, so that they can find, discuss with and discover the variety of opportunities here.”

According to Miller, there are health benefits to volunteering, new friends are made and there is an overall sense of community pride in making a difference.

If you would like more information on the Volunteer Fair,contact Miller at 209-533-5686.

