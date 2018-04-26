Columbia College To Hold Fire Academy Graduation

Columbia, CA — 25 fire academy students will receive certificates at a graduation ceremony this evening at Columbia College.

The students have successfully completed the mandated academic and training required to receive a California Firefighter 1 Certification. The final step now is to complete six months of full time or one year of part-time field experience.

Chief Shane Warner, Columbia College’s Fire Technology Program Instructor, says, “Some of the graduates will apply for reserve, intern and volunteer positions at local fire departments, others will continue in positions they have held since entering the academy.”

At the ceremony, which begins at 6pm this evening at the Oak Pavilion, Angela Fairchilds, President of Columbia College, will deliver a welcome message, Kent Cunningham CAL Fire TCU Battalion Chief will deliver the Keynote Address, and Battalion Chief Jason Culbertson from Waterloo-Morada Fire Department will present closing thoughts.