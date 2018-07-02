More Names Emerge For Potential June 5 Ballot Challenges

Sonora, CA — More potential candidates are coming forward and otherwise maneuvering as elections-related deadlines are looming.

Tonight at 5 o’clock the window closes for those interested in pulling papers to collect in lieu-signatures in anticipation of running for office. Another important date to note is next Monday, Feb. 12, when the official declaration of candidacy period begins. That is when those who intend to give the formal say-so do so by filing a declaration and nomination papers before 5 p.m. March 9. In races where no incumbents are running the deadline is March 14.

Yesterday, a day after Tuolumne County Superintendent Margie Bulkin announced her plan to retire at the end of the year (as reported here), Associate Superintendent Cathy Parker quietly pulled papers to gather signatures.

District 3 Supervisor Evan Royce, who has served two terms, informed Clarke Broadcasting, as reported here, earlier this week that he is no longer running to maintain his office. This past week Anaiah Kirk was the latest to pull papers, joining Laurie Sylwester, a former supervisor, as potential contenders to succeed Royce.

Other Tuolumne County Races To Date

Back in late December we reported here that along with District 2 Supervisor Randy Hanvelt, three others took out papers to potentially seek his seat. They are Paul James McNaul, David Paul Titchenal and Ryan Campbell. With Treasurer-Tax Collector Shelley Piech retiring, Michelle Ronning, who also pulled papers back in December, is the only one to so far signal a run for that position.

Tuolumne County incumbents without challengers at this point who are indicating that they are running for reelection because they have pulled papers are as follows: Superior Court Judges Donald Segerstrom and Kevin Seibert; Assessor-Recorder Kaenan Whitman; County Clerk/Autitor-Controller Debi Bautista; District Attorney Laura Krieg and Sheriff Jim Mele.

While no one has yet pulled papers for two open Sonora City Council seats, back in December, as reported here, longtime local leader and Council Member George Segarini announced that he would not be seeking reelection but Mayor Pro-Tem Jim Garaventa indicated that he was definitely planning a reelection run.

Calaveras County Elections Update

For 5th District Supervisor, it looks like incumbent Clyde Clapp may be facing three possible challengers, as Bruce Giudici, Benjamin Stopper and most recently Gregory Gustafson have all filed to collect in-lieu signatures.

As reported here, for District 3, incumbent Supervisor Michael Oliveira so far appears to have at least two running with hopes to replace him: Merita Callaway, a long-time former supervisor he defeated in the last election, and Terence Langan. Assessor Leslie Davis appears to have a potential challenger in Timothy Muetterties; for Auditor-Controller Rebeca Callen it appears it might be Robin Danfelt. While there are recalls in the works for the other three supervisors, none look like they would be ready in time to make the June 5 ballot.

According to the Calaveras County candidate list, no one is collecting in-lieu signatures for the county offices held by the following incumbents: School Superintendent Scott Nanik; Coroner Kevin Raggio; Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner; District Attorney Barbara Yook; Treasurer-Tax Collector Barbara Sullivan.

Local Buzz On State Races

Since candidates for state and federal offices do not have to pull papers in every county in order to collect signatures in lieu they may not show up in an online local candidate filing report yet. However, it is interesting to note that an Angels Camp resident, Donald Faughnan, recently did so, signaling potential plans to run for the US Congressional Representative 4th District seat currently held by Tom McClintock.

As we reported earlier here, among the potential contenders for that office are three Democrats, Regina Bateson, Roza Calderon and Jessica Morse, who all took time to pull papers in either Tuolumne or Calaveras counties last month. All have spent time in recent months campaigning across the Mother Lode and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified the race as one of ten it would target in 2018.

For the latest so far with regard to potential contenders for 8th District State Senator Tom Berryhill’s seat, which is up this year due to the term limits rules, click here.

Written by Tori James