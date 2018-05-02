Tuolumne County Supervisor Royce Declining To Seek Re-Election

Sonora, CA — There is a big development in local politics.

Tuolumne County Supervisor Evan Royce, who has represented District Three over the past eight years, tells Clarke Broadcasting he will not seek re-election this June.

Speaking by telephone, he says, “In the end, it was an easy decision. If I kept doing it, I think I could have probably accomplished more things (over another term), but I think I would have regretted not having as much quality time with my family.”

Royce has put together a written statement detailing his decision. You can read it below:

“After much deliberation and counsel with my wife and family, I have decided not to seek re-election for a third term as the District 3 Board of Supervisor. Representing Tuolumne County for the past 8 years has brought me much joy. As a public servant, I have had the opportunity to have met many wonderful individuals who have big hearts, are generous beyond expectation and care deeply about the well being of our community.



I did not make this decision lightly. My gut told me that there was too much going on in my life, my heart was saying that I needed to spend more time with my wife and family and my mind was directing me to fully commit myself to my employees and continue to expand my business.



Like many of you, balancing time between family, work and public service can be challenging. I am choosing to spend more quality time with my family and friends. Also, my employees are hard workers and I owe it to them to work just as hard in order to provide a secure living wage. I plan to remain involved in our community by continuing to volunteer with civic organizations.



I leave this office knowing I have done my best. As your County Supervisor, I was guided by my strong belief in defending people’s rights, protecting an individual’s freedom and honoring one’s ability to pursue happiness in their lives. This will continue to be my beacon for how I see the world. During my 2 terms, I was deeply dedicated to listening and responding to the concerns of my constituents.



I want to thank my family and friends for all of their support. Without them, I would not have been able to arrive where I am today. I am grateful for having had the pleasure to work congenially with my fellow board members. I also want to thank the county staff who works so diligently behind the scenes.”

As of today, the Tuolumne County Election’s Office reports that Royce and former Supervisor Laurie Sylwester are the only candidates who have taken out papers in lieu filing signatures for the election, as Royce had earlier been planning to run. Sylwester has made it known she is running for the District Three seat. In addition, Clarke Broadcasting was contacted and made aware today that another candidate is getting into the race, 33-year-old Anaiah Kirk, a second generation Tuolumne County resident, who works for the state department of corrections. Royce’s departure from the field could potentially open the door for other candidates to consider a run as well.

