First Week Of August Roadwork

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, from July 30th to August 5th.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Highway 49 East in Angels Camp to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line over forty miles of road striping will impact one of the two lanes of traffic with a moving closure. The work will be done Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 26 from Milton Road East and the San Joaquin/Calaveras County Line, pavement work will restrict the lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 26 from the South Fork of the Mokelumne River to the Viaduct on the left the long-term all-hours bridge work continues through August 4.

On Highway 120 shoulder work beginning in the Saw Mill Mountain area on the left and Hardin Hill Court Sandhouse to the West Boundary of Yosemite Park will impact traffic. The one-way traffic control will be in place from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In Calaveras in the town of Avery, two sections of Moran Road will be closed to through traffic for an improvement project. The work is planned Tuesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with the road reopening to local traffic each day at 4:30 p.m. The first part of the long-term project schedule will close the road between Segale Road and Love Creek Road through August 23 and on this Thursday and Friday, there will also be a closure for work between Love Creek Road and Lightning Lane. Details are here.

Yosemite Valley is accessible from Highway 120, Glacier Point Road fully reopened to traffic on July 15th.

The City of Sonora’s bus stop project work continues and it will be completed in late August as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.