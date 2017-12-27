Segarini Not Seeking Re-Election To Sonora City Council

Sonora, CA — Citing that he will soon be 76-years-old, and dealing with the culmination of minor medical issues, longtime local leader George Segarini is declining to seek re-election to the Sonora City Council.

Reflecting on his term in office, he says, “I think we’ve accomplished quite a bit in Sonora over the last three-and-a-half years. We have done a lot of road work and repairs, and things that have improved traffic in and around Sonora. We have made some decisions on some new personnel that have been hired by the city, and it has been very satisfying.”

He adds, “Getting up in my age, and all of the doctor appointments that I seem to have to base my life on any more, it was reasonable that I wasn’t going to be able to spend a hundred percent of my efforts with the city council, and if that was going to be the case, I felt that I shouldn’t be running for re-election.”

Segarini, who also spent 20-plus years leading the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, will continue to be active working with his son and daughter-in-law at the City Hotel Restaurant in Columbia. He adds that he will miss all of the friends and colleagues he has come into contact with over the years and will continue to follow the city and county actions related to economic development, adding that he believes downtown Sonora continues to be a “vibrant and great place to do business.”

In regards to his eventual replacement, Segarini encourages anyone with thoughts about the future of Sonora to make an effort to become a councilmember.

There will be two city council seats on the June ballot, those currently held by Segarini and Jim Garaventa. When reached by telephone this morning, Garaventa confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting he is planning to run for re-election.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.