Update: Fire Ignites Along Lime Kiln Road

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 12:35 pm: Firefighters have successfully built a line around the Dusty Fire, stopping the forward spread. Mop-up efforts, and an investigation into the cause, will continue.

Original story posted at 12:18 pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the 18000 block of Lime Kiln Road in the Sonora area.

The Dusty Fire is estimated to be about 1/2 acre. It is partially visible in the myMotherLode.com, Eye in the Sky webcam by clicking here. 

There are no initial reports of structures threatened. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

