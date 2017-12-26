Prospective Candidates Eyeing Tuolumne County Government Seats

Register To Vote Sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Candidates are signaling their intentions of running for local office.

Gearing up for the June primary election, candidates have until early February to pull papers and collect signatures in-lieu of paying a filing fee. It is not a requirement for candidates to do so, but it often gives an early glimpse of who aspires to be on the ballot next year.

The period opened on December 14 and closes on February 7. Candidates then need to file a declaration of candidacy and submit nomination papers between mid-February and March 9. In races where no incumbents are running, the deadline will be extended to March 14.

In Tuolumne County, the supervisor seats of Randy Hanvelt (District Two) and Evan Royce (District Three) will be on the June ballot. Both incumbents have taken out papers to collect signatures in lieu of the filing fee. Other prospective candidates to do so in District Two include Ryan Campbell, Paul McNaul and David Titchenal. In District Three, former supervisor Laurie Sywester is the only other candidate who has pulled papers to this point.

In other races, incumbents, including Sheriff Jim Mele, District Attorney Laura Krieg, Assessor Recorder Kaenan Whitman and County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista have pulled papers, indicating they are all running for re-election. There are no potential challengers to emerge yet in those races.

Michelle Ronning is the lone person to pull papers for the Treasurer-Tax Collector race. Incumbent Shelley Piech has stated she is retiring.

Incumbent judges Donald Segerstrom and Kevin Seibert have pulled papers for their individual seats, with no potential challengers yet to emerge.

