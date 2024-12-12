New Details Released On Sonora Vehicle Fire That Stalled Traffic

Subaru SUV on fire --CHP photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP has released new information on a vehicle fire that stalled traffic on Highway 108 in Sonora.

As we reported on Tuesday, December 3rd, when first responders arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and Lime Kiln Road and South Washington Street, they found a Subaru SUV completely engulfed in flames. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that the SUV burst into flames, forcing the driver to jump out of the vehicle while it was still moving northbound on Lime Kiln Road. The vehicle continued to roll into the intersection, blocking the roadways and forcing the closure of the number two eastbound lane of the highway and the northbound lane of Lime Kiln Road.

Officers directed traffic for about an hour and a half, while a tow crew worked to remove the vehicle and debris. Machado added that, as no crime was committed, no report was taken for the incident, so the driver remains unidentified.