Update: Vehicle Fire Stalling HWY 108 Traffic In Sonora

Subaru SUV on fire --CHP photo View Photo

Update at 4:35 p.m.: First responders have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire at the Lime Kiln Road and South Washington Street intersection and Highway 108, and the roadways have completely reopened to traffic. When fire crews arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m., they found a Subaru SUV completely engulfed in flames. It forced the number two eastbound lane of the highway and the northbound lane of Lime Kiln Road to be shut down. The wreckage was cleared in about an hour and both roadways reopened to traffic. CAL Fire reported that the flames were extinguished before any spread to nearby vegetation. It is unclear at this time what caused the vehicle fire.

Update at 4:15 p.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a vehicle fire at the Lime Kiln Road and South Washington Street intersection and Highway 108 in Sonora. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and blocking the number two lane of eastbound traffic. The CHP reports that the wreckage has been cleared and the highway has completely reopened to traffic but the northbound lane of Lime Kiln Road remains closed to motorists.

Update at 3:50 p.m.: Sonora Police, fire crews, and the CHP continue to work on a vehicle fire that has slowed traffic on Highway 108 at the Lime Kiln Road intersection in Sonora. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene. The CHP reports that the vehicle is blocking the number two eastbound lane of the highway. Also, the northbound lane of Lime Kiln Road has been closed to traffic. There is no estimated time as to when the highway will be cleared of the wreckage and completely reopened. CAL Fire reports that there is no threat to nearby vegetation. Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 3:35 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders, including fire crews and Sonora Police officers, are on the scene of a vehicle fire at the Lime Kiln Road and South Washington Street intersection and Highway 108 in Sonora that is stalling traffic.

Sonora Police officers are directing traffic while firefighters work to put out the flames that ignited in a vehicle. CAL Fire reports that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene. However, CAL Fire tells Clarke Broadcasting there is no threat of the flames spreading to nearby vegetation as the vehicle is about 15 feet from the shoulder of the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.