TCSO Updates Two Fentanyl Dealers Headed To Prison

TCSO TNT tip line View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Two suspects arrested for fentanyl sales last month have now pleaded guilty to that felony crime.

In a two-month investigation carried out by the Tuolumne County Narcotics (TNT) Team, along with the assistance of Tuolumne County Probation’s High-Risk Supervision Team, throughout the county, several arrests have been made. On Friday, TNT officials released details on a raid on a Jamestown property where deadly fentanyl was found and two were arrested.

Another that is being updated by investigators involves two suspects also arrested last month in Jamestown. We reported at the time that a search of a home in the 18200 block of Ninth Avenue of Jamestown uncovered fentanyl and meth for sale. Arrested at the residence were 39-year-old Daniel Stephen Curtis of Jamestown and 43-year-old Gina Maria Chiodo of Sonora on several felony drug-related charges.

Investigators updated that earlier this week Curtis pleaded guilty to multiple drug sales-related charges, including maintaining a drug house and possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale. His plea deal was for seven years and eight months in prison. Chiodo also pleaded guilty to felony maintaining a drug house and will get two years and eight months in prison. Both of their sentences will take place in October.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian stated, “At the request of the DA, both Curtis and Chiodo were given a fentanyl advisement by the court. A fentanyl advisement is given to people who are convicted of crimes related to the sale and distribution of controlled substances: The advisement states; Illegally selling or furnishing these drugs carries with it the specific risk that they are providing drugs laced with a potentially lethal substance, and they are advised that if they do so and a person dies as a result of ingesting a fentanyl-laced product, they can be charged with manslaughter or murder.”