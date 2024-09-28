Fentanyl and Meth Investigation Led To Search And Two Arrests

Shon Cormack TCSO booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two suspects were arrested after an investigation by the Tuolumne County Narcotics Team (TNT) resulted in a raid of “a drug house” in Sonora last week.

Sheriff’s officials report that over the last few weeks, the team investigated fentanyl and methamphetamine sales within the county. They targeted a residence in the area of Serrano Road.

Early morning last Friday, September 20th, the sheriff’s SWAT Team with a search warrant in hand raided the property. Inside were 39-year-old Shon Cormack and 38-year-old Mellita Mariena Cognetti, who were detained.

A search of the residence turned up narcotics, digital scales, drug packaging materials, substances, and equipment used to mix narcotics, and a significant amount of drug paraphernalia, according to TNT officials.

Cormack and Cognetti were arrested on several felony drug-related charges of maintaining a drug house, possession of a narcotic, a controlled substance, unlawful drug use paraphernalia, and destruction of evidence.