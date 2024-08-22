Jamestown Search Results In Three Drug Sale Arrests

Search and arrest scene in Jamestown -- TNT photo View Photos

Jamestown, CA – A search warrant that netted deadly fentanyl at a home in Jamestown also ended with three arrests for drug sales.

Those arrests resulted from last month’s return of the sheriff’s Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT). Over the last few weeks, members have been investigating 39-year-old Daniel Stephen Curtis of Jamestown and 43-year-old Gina Maria Chiodo of Sonora for the sale of fentanyl within the county. On Wednesday (8/21) morning, TNT agents served the search warrant at a residence in the 18200 block of Ninth Avenue in Jamestown.

A search of the home uncovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug packaging, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian relayed, “Additionally, evidence obtained through the investigation confirmed the residence was being maintained for the use and sale of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

Also at the home during the search was 31-year-old Faustino Joseph Vera, of Modesto, who TNT reports was routinely supplying Chiodo and Curtis with fentanyl.

Subsequently, all three were arrested, Curtis and Chiodo for sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl, maintaining a drug house, and destruction of evidence. Vera for transporting and selling fentanyl. Boujikian also noted, “Most Importantly, TNT Agents confirmed through their investigation that the residence was located within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, which qualifies as a sentencing enhancement under 11353.1(a)(2) of the Health and Safety Code.”

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with drug sales information within the county to call the TNT tip line at (209) 533-5884.