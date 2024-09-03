Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Seeks Leads In 1997 Cold Case Homicide

Calaveras, CA–As part of the Calaveras Cold Case Task Force’s ongoing efforts to revisit unresolved mysteries, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting several unsolved cases in September in recognition of National Cold Case Month. The initiative aims to generate new leads from the community to help bring closure to these long-standing investigations. A link covering full details and the first case highlighted can be found here.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is seeking new leads in the unsolved homicide of Roy Dixon, whose body was discovered on October 14, 1997, near a burning vehicle on Winton Road in West Point. Deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and later, a fire in the same area. Dixon was found approximately four feet from the burning vehicle. An autopsy revealed multiple stab wounds to his back, shoulder, lungs, and heart. The coroner’s report also indicated that Dixon died from crushing injuries to his head, neck, and chest, with evidence suggesting he may have been run over by a vehicle.

Despite investigative efforts, the case, known as the “Dixon Homicide,” remains unsolved. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 209-754-6030.