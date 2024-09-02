Unsolved Cases To Be Highlighted In Calaveras County

Calaveras Cold Case Investigation View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Cold Case Task Force was formed to take a new look at mysteries that remain unresolved.

In recognition of September being National Cold Case Month, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office will bring attention to several unsolved cases in hopes of getting some new leads from the community.

The first incident being highlighted involves New Melones Reservoir and a body located just under a decade ago.

Details from the sheriff’s office are below:

On October 9th, 2015, the partial remains of a female were discovered beneath the Parrots Ferry Bridge in Calaveras County during a drought.

Evidence suggested that the body had been weighted down, deep beneath the water’s surface, prior to the record low water levels.

An analysis of the remains revealed that they were that of a female who was between the ages of 25 and 45 years old at the time of her death. The victim was estimated to have been between 4’8” and 5’3” tall.

The only clothing recovered from the body was a pair of black women’s undergarments made of mesh velour. No tags or labels were present.

DNA testing is ongoing, and investigators are working with a Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogist.

THIS CASE, KNOWN AS “PARROTS FERRY JANE”, REMAINS UNSOLVED. PLEASE CONTACT THE CALAVERAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ANONYMOUS TIP LINE WITH ANY INFORMATION.

TIP LINE: (209)754-6030

For additional details about the Calaveras County Cold Case Task Force, please visit:

www.calaverascoldcase.org