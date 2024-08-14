CHP Releases New Details On Semi Crash On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

O'Byrnes Ferry Road semi crash -- photo by Jeannine Caldwell View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The CHP has identified the driver involved in Monday’s semi-rollover crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County and shut down a section of the roadway.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. north of Shotgun Creek Road, as earlier reported here. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 47-year-old Daniel Mendoza of Keyes, near Modesto, was northbound going about 50 mph in a 2018 Kenworth big rig while pulling a dump trailer.

“For unknown reasons, Mendoza lost control of the vehicle and allowed it to travel off the roadway. As a result, the vehicle crashed into a guardrail and an AT&T power pole. After the crash, the truck and trailer overturned down an embankment,” relayed Machado.

Mendoza, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, escaped from the cab unharmed. Machado added that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in this wreck. O’Byrnes Ferry Road was closed for several hours, forcing travelers to find an alternative route, while a tow crew removed the truck and trailer from the ditch.