Truck Travels Off O’Byrnes Ferry Road

By B.J. Hansen
Update: The incident has been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

Copperopolis, CA — The CHP reports that travelers should be prepared for a long-term closure this afternoon on O’Byrnes Ferry Road near the bridge.

A big rig truck has gone an estimated 100 feet down an embankment. A utility pole has also been hit and lines are over the roadway. No injuries have been reported, but there will be an extensive cleanup. Travelers will want to take an alternate route.

