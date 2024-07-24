New Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Appointed

Donny McNair being sworn in as the new County Clerk and Auditor-Controller View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County has a new county clerk and auditor-controller, and he’s a native.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Donny McNair to that post. District 1 Supervisor David Goldemberg liked that McNair is from the county, stating, “I appreciate that you were born and raised here and that you left and came back; that’s great. Too often, unfortunately, with our youth, they leave, and we never see them again. I’m very much in favor of moving forward with this appointment.”

McNair is replacing Debi Bautista, who retired at the end of last month, as reported here. However, she has been hired back as a retired annuitant to provide training, finish special projects, and assist department staff through the transition, as detailed here. In accepting the position, McNair praised Bautista, remarking, “I take this really seriously. It’s a huge opportunity. I don’t take this responsibility lightly. I want to thank Debi for recommending me to fill out the remainder of her term. Although she definitely leaves huge shoes to fill, I believe the support and mentorship she has provided me and my past experience is going to set me up for success.”

After graduating from Chico State, McNair worked for Crowe LLP, an accounting, consulting, and technology firm, beginning in 2020. He left that position to take the county’s Deputy Auditor-Controller job in 2023. He was promoted to Chief Assistant Auditor-Controller this past April. In taking on this new role, he added, “I want to express my gratitude for the staff and clerk in the auditor’s office and the county’s staff as a whole. I really appreciate it and it’s been a privilege working with all of them and I am excited to continue doing so.” He added, “I want to thank my friends and family members for supporting me in everything. Finally, I want to thank the county, the members of the county; I couldn’t pick a better community to serve.”

The Clerk and Auditor-Controller position pays just over $183,000.