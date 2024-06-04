Bautista Announces Upcoming Retirement From County Government

Debi Bautista announces retirement View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s longtime election leader will be leaving her post.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista announced at today’s board of supervisors meeting, “After almost 34 years working for the County of Tuolumne, I have decided it is time for me to retire.”

She thanked her staff, along with the county’s leadership team, the community, and the various election volunteers.

Bautista added, “I am profoundly grateful and will always cherish the relationships and memories we have created together.”

Bautista stated that she is recommending that the board of supervisors appoint Donald McNair to replace her. He is currently the Chief Deputy Assistant County Clerk and Auditor.

Bautista concluded, “I am confident that his leadership, experience, and dedication will ensure that the office of County Clerk & Auditor-Controller and our community will continue to thrive.”

Bautista noted that her last day will be June 28. She indicated to the board that she would be willing to come back as a hired annuitant during the transition process.