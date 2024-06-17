Sales Tax, Hirings, Budget, On TC Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — A pair of county leaders, one recently retired and the other retiring this month, might be returning to county government.

We reported last week that Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista will be retiring at the end of the month after 34 years in county government.

The board will vote on whether to hire her back on July 1st as a retired annuitant. According to meeting documents, she would provide training, finish special projects, and assist department staff through the transition. She would be able to receive her promised retirement benefits in addition to $88.10 per hour. There would be no new benefits or incentives under the contract. Her employment would cap at 960 hours per fiscal year.

In a similar move, the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office is interested in bringing back recently retired Assistant DA Eric Hovatter, as a retired annuitant. He would receive an hourly rate of $81.56 and could work up to 960 hours per fiscal year.

Both contracts will be voted on, Tuesday, by the Board of Supervisors.

In addition, the board will formally vote on placing a 1% sales tax measure on the ballot in November. The board will need to come back on July 9 to do a required final vote. If approved by voters in November, it would bring in over $6 million in new revenue, annually. A similar measure was struck down two years ago.

There will also be a vote on year-end budget adjustments for the fiscal year ending this month, and the approval of a new Fiscal Year 2024-25 spending plan, effective July 1st.

The meeting starts at 9 am on Tuesday.