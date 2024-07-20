Local Non-profit Receives Prestigious Honor

1Pileatatime using a cable to clean up Elsies Pond in Sonora View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — A group of volunteers was recognized for cleaning up illegal dumping across Tuolumne County.

Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (D-Jackson) held an awards ceremony at a local Sonora restaurant for “1Pile at a Time” as the 2024 Nonprofit of the Year Honoree for Tuolumne County. This recognition highlights the organization’s efforts in tackling the pressing issue of illegal dumping across the county, according to Alvarado-Gil.

Founded in January 2021 by Jason and Trisha Revord with a simple mission to combat the ongoing problem of illegal dumping plaguing the county. They are thrilled to receive this honor.

“We couldn’t be prouder because we don’t get very much recognition anymore, so to have it come back around, that’s great,” shared a smiling Trisha Revord.

The idea came about after watching a video of the disturbing reality of these dumpsites. However, the couple realized the scale of the issue and their inability to address it alone. So they created 1PileataTime to inspire community volunteers and address the problem collectively. The non-profit has held several clean-up efforts since its beginning, including one last year at Elsies Pound in Sonora, which was highlighted here. Jason says it required heavy-duty equipment.

“When it is a hard-to-reach location, like when we did Elsies, we put up a 700-foot cable down into the canyon, and then we bring everything up into the cargo nets.”

The group plans to use that cable again this year. Each clean-up effort is an organized, targeted clean-up project at specific locations, with each planned and mapped out to allow volunteers to participate in a coordinated effort to restore the natural beauty of the area. Click here to volunteer or find out about their next projects.

Senator Alvarado-Gil commended the organization for its grassroots approach and the tangible impact it has made on the community, saying, “The dedication and hard work of ‘1 Pile at a Time’ showcases what environmental stewardship and community service is all about. Their efforts have not only made Tuolumne County cleaner but have also inspired others to take action.”