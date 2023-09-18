Clear
Local Cleanup Group Announces Large Weekend Job

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA– The local cleanup group “1 Pile At A Time” is seeking volunteers for a weekend cleanup project. The goal of the project is to clean up Elsies Pond in Sonora. An area that has been recently a location that has been prone to homeless camps and has generated a fair amount of trash and other detritus. The large nature of the project has organizers seeking help to restore the creekside of the pond. The group will provide gloves and vests to volunteer workers as well as donuts in the morning and drinks and lunch in the afternoon. Participants must be at least 16 years of age.

The cleanup project is going to be taking place both Saturday and Sunday with volunteers being asked to meet in the empty parking lot across from the Peppery restaurant at 7 am.

